3/2 GOTW Extended Highlights and Interviews: Huntington North vs. Wayne

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – They call it ‘Home run’ and it works every time.

With 4.1 seconds remaining on the clock, Hank Pulver got the inbound pass and made the buzzer-beater to give Huntington North the win over Wayne, 56-55. It’s the Vikings first sectional win since 2011-12.

The Generals took a double-digit advantage into the fourth quarter but Huntington North remained composed. They chipped away and scored 21 points in the final quarter.

Pulver led the way with 19 points. Sawyer Stoltz added 15 and Zach Daugherty – who hit a similar game-winning shot earlier in the year – recorded 10 points.

Craig Young Jr was Wayne’s leading scorer with 16 points and Kylon Jarreau poured in 10 points as well.