Waterskiing squirrel, Mad Dog and Merrill return to annual Home and Garden show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 45th Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show is back at Memorial Coliseum through Sunday.

More than 40,000 people are expected over the four-day event.

The event will feature more than 650 exhibits of home and garden products and services. Unique landscape designs will once again be on display, as well as popular home products, outdoor furniture, home remodel information, and much more.

Home and garden experts, including 20 Master Gardeners, will lead a number of seminars and workshops.

The family-friendly event features the return of ‘Grillologists’ Mad Dog and Merrill and Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel. Twiggy is set to retire later this year but will make a final appearance in Fort Wayne to entertain and teach visitors about water safety. The four brothers and friends from MBN Properties will also be on hand. They shot a pilot episode for HGTV called “Small Town Big Flip.”

The Family Fun area will again include interactive and education displays, a petting zoo, adoptable pets, martial arts demonstrations, balloon animals, and face painting.

The show also features $100 Showbucks Giveaways and a chance to win $1,000.

Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors (62+), and children under 15 are free. Click here for a $2 off coupon. Thursday and Friday visitors can get $1 off admission with a canned food donation that benefits Community Harvest Food Bank.

Show times are Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Make sure to also stop by the WANE-TV booth to say “hello” to the team from NewsChannel 15. Members of the news, weather, and sports teams will be on hand all weekend. You can also enter for a chance to win an Amazon Echo Dot. WANE-TV will also be giving out some freebies during the event.

Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel