Snider girls hoops coach Friend steps away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to our news-gathering partner at The News-Sentinel, Greg Friend is stepping down as the head girls basketball coach at Snider.

Friend had coached the Panthers the last two seasons.

A long-time coach in the area, Snider went 8-15 this past season and 22-22 overall under Friend.

It marks an end to a tumultuous year for the Snider girls basketball program.

As WANE-TV reported back in December, Friend was suspended one day after being accused of battering a player.