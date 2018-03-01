Komets defenseman Shea honored by ECHL

PRINCETON, N.J. – Fort Wayne Komets’ defenseman Bobby Shea is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for February after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +26.

Shea posted an even or better rating in all 12 games during the month including a +6 on Feb. 9 against Wichita. He was also a +4 in back-to-back games on Feb. 3 at Wheeling and Feb. 7 against Wichita.

The 27-year-old ranks third in the league with a +31 rating this season while posting 23 points (6g-19a) in 53 games this season.

A native of Harrison Township, Michigan, Shea has tallied 82 points (18g-64a) in 199 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne, South Carolina, Wheeling, Toledo and Reading while adding 13 points (4g-9a) in 66 career American Hockey League games with Rochester, Hershey, Hamilton and Rockford.

Prior to turning pro, Shea posted 36 points (9g-27a) in 139 career games at Bowling Green State University and recorded 17 points (6g-11a) in 107 career games with Green Bay of the United States Hockey League.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Bobby Shea with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Komets’ home game.

Runner Up: Curtis Leonard, Fort Wayne (+25).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack – Blake Thompson (+6); Allen – Alex Guptill (+9); Atlanta – Colin Jacobs (+8); Brampton – Tyson Wilson (+4); Cincinnati – Justin Danforth (+8); Colorado – Matt Garbowsky, Jesse Mychan and Cliff Watson (+1); Florida – Matt Mackenzie (+10); Greenville – Tyler Ganly, Joe Houk and Sergey Zborovskiy (+1); Idaho – Aaron Harstad (+10); Indy – Robin Press (+8); Jacksonville – Jimmy Lodge and Elgin Pearce (+5); Kalamazoo – Anton Cederholm (+14); Kansas City – Matt Robertson (+1); Manchester – Spencer Watson (+10); Norfolk – Grant Besse and Michael Young (0); Orlando – Chris Crane (+5); Quad City – Jake Bolton (+4); Rapid City – Josh Elmes (+4); Reading – Michael Huntebrinker (+8); South Carolina – Danny Federico (+8); Toledo – Mike Embach (+10); Tulsa – Dmitrii Sergeev (+8); Utah – Ryan Misiak and Michael Pelech (+6); Wheeling – Riley Bourbonnais and Danny Fick (+6); Wichita – Jon Puskar (+4) and Worcester – Kyle McKenzie (+6).