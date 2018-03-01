IPFW’s Scott, Konchar tabbed First Team All-Summit League

South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was selected as The Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season in a vote of the league’s eight head coaches, sports information directors and select media members. Daum becomes the sixth player in league history, and first since 2011, to garner multiple Player of the Year awards.

Regular season champion South Dakota State also collected the Coach of the Year (T.J. Otzelberger) and Freshman of the Year (David Jenkins, Jr.) awards. Oral Roberts claimed the Transfer of the Year (Austin Ruder) and Sixth Man of the Year (Albert Owens) accolades. Defensive Player of the Year went to Western Illinois (Brandon Gilbeck).

Daum joins Jon Collins (Eastern Illinois, 1985-86), Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1991-92), Bryce Drew (Valparaiso, 1997-98), Caleb Green (Oral Roberts, 2005-07) and Keith Benson (Oakland, 2010-11) as two-time league Players of the Year. In league play, Daum averaged a league-high 26.0 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. He totaled seven Player of the Week honors during the 2017-18 campaign, equaling the highest total in league annals. Overall, Daum is averaging 23.6 points (currently placing seventh all-time in league history) and 10.1 rebounds, ranking among the nation’s top-10 in scoring and top-20 in rebounding. In 31 games to date, the junior forward has 21 20-point scoring games, 18 double-doubles, 18 double-digit rebound games, and 11 30-point games. Daum is one of 14 players listed as a candidate for the Oscar Robertson Trophy and 30 for the Citizen Naismith Trophy, both honoring the national Player of the Year.

Otzelberger led the Jackrabbits to their first outright Summit League regular season title by posting a 13-1 record and ending the regular season on an eight-game win streak. SDSU is ranked No. xx in the current CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll with a 25-6 overall record.

Jenkins Jr. ranked eighth in scoring average, both in league play (17.2 points per game) and overall (15.9). He was named National Freshman of the Week by CBS Sports and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) on Dec. 19.

Oral Roberts gained multiple honors for the first time since 2012. Ruder and Owens each averaged 10.3 points per game during league play, ranking 22nd and 23rd, respectively. Ruder ranked second with 2.8 three-point field goals per game while Owens ranked second in blocked shots with 1.5 per game and seventh in field goal percentage at 50.4 percent.

Gilbeck led the league in blocked shots with 28 (2.0 per game) during league play and overall with 68 (2.5 per game). His season total is tied for 16th-most all-time entering the tournament.

Joining Daum as first team All-Summit selections are Fort Wayne teammates John Konchar (16.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg, and league-best 5.2 apg and 2.7 spg) and Bryson Scott (21.4 ppg), North Dakota State’s Paul Miller (21.8 ppg), South Dakota’s Matt Mooney (19.8 ppg), and Denver’s Joe Rosga (17.6 ppg).

All eight teams were represented with an all-league honoree on the first, second, or honorable mention lists. South Dakota led the way with four selections, including representation on the first, second and honorable mention squads.

The Summit League Tournament begins Saturday, March 3, at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., and can be followed across multiple platforms via Midco Sports Network and ESPN3. Eight teams will vie for the NCAA Tournament automatic bid, which goes to the winner of the championship game on Tuesday, March 6 (8 p.m. CT on ESPN2).

First Team All-Summit League

Mike Daum, South Dakota State (Jr., F)

John Konchar, Fort Wayne (Jr., G)

Paul Miller, North Dakota State (Sr., G)

Matt Mooney, South Dakota (Jr., G)

Joe Rosga, Denver (Jr., G)

Bryson Scott, Fort Wayne (Sr., G)



Second Team All-Summit League

Daniel Amigo, Denver (Sr., C)

Trey Burch-Manning, South Dakota (Jr., F)

Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota (Jr., F)

Zach Jackson, Omaha (Jr., G)

David Jenkins, South Dakota State (Fr., G)

Honorable Mention All-Summit League

Brandon Gilbeck, Western Illinois (Jr., C)

Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts (So., F)

Triston Simpson, South Dakota (So., G)

Reed Tellinghuisen, South Dakota State (Sr., G/F)

Kobe Webster, Western Illinois (Fr., G)

All-Newcomer Team

Nick Fuller, South Dakota (Sr., G)

Cameron Hunter, North Dakota State (Fr., G)

David Jenkins, Jr., South Dakota State (Fr., G)

Sam Kearns, Oral Roberts (So., G)

Kobe Webster, Western Illinois (Fr., G)

Player of the Year

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Transfer of the Year

Austin Ruder, Oral Roberts



Freshman of the Year

David Jenkins, Jr., South Dakota State



Sixth Man of the Year

Albert Owens, Oral Roberts



Defensive Player of the Year

Brandon Gilbeck, Western Illinois



Coach of the Year

T.J. Otzelberger, South Dakota State



ABOUT SUMMIT LEAGUE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Through 35 years of Division I athletics, The Summit League features men’s basketball teams from eight member institutions: Denver, Fort Wayne, North Dakota State, Omaha, Oral Roberts, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Western Illinois with North Dakota becoming an official member for the 2018-19 season. In 2016-17, The Summit League finished with an all-time best No. 14 Sagarin Rating, achieved its sixth consecutive league top-20 RPI finish. The Summit League sent three teams to the postseason for the sixth straight year, highlighted by the deepest postseason tournament run since 2012. Called “March’s Best-Kept Secret” by USA Today, The Summit League Basketball Championships again posted record-setting attendance figures, posting new marks for overall and session attendance. This season’s event returns to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., March 3-6, 2018. For more information about the league, “See The Summit” by visiting http://www.thesummitleague.org and following Summit League Basketball on Twitter @summithoops.