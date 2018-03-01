Indianapolis priest accused of kidnapping, battering wife

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis Catholic priest faces charges for allegedly attacking his wife and holding her against her will.

The Rev. Luke Reese is charged with criminal confinement, kidnapping, domestic battery and other counts.

Reese allegedly locked his wife inside his car last September after finding her with another man. Prosecutors say the 49-year-old slapped her and later slammed her against a wall at Holy Rosary Church, where he’s an associate pastor.

Reese then allegedly drove her to northeastern Indiana. She told officers he wanted her to tell relatives “what she had done by talking to another man.”

The former Anglican priest was ordained a Catholic priest in Texas in 2016. He’s been on a leave of absence since September.

Reese’s attorney, Jeffrey Baldwin, declined to comment Wednesday on the pending case.