High water closes Allen Co. roads

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Heavy rains that fell Thursday forced Allen County highway officials to close several roadways due to high water.

The Allen County Highway Department said just after 3 p.m. Thursday that seven county roads have been impacted by high water. Those roads are:

•Barkley Rd. from Brunson Rd. to Minnich Rd.

•Fackler Rd. at Barkley Rd.

•Figel Rd. from Fackler Rd. to Houk Rd.

•Hoagland Rd. from Mill Rd. to US 27

•Hoffman Rd. at Wilson Rd.

•Maples Rd. from Snyder Rd. to Wilson Rd.

•Wilson Rd. at Monroeville Rd.

Heavy rain was reported around the area throughout the day Thursday. The Doppler 15 Fury meteorologists forecast rain to fall through the night Thursday, with Friday and the week looking to be drier.

The highway department urged motorists to drive with caution and to never attempt to drive through areas of high water.

Sandbags have also been made available at the Highway Department’s South Barn at 8317 East Tillman Road. The fill-them-yourself bags and sand will be available anytime until further notice inside the salt storage units at the facility. Sandbags are available on a first-come basis and residents must bring their own shovel.