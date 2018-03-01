Fort Wayne felon indicted for gun possession

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne felon who police said sold several firearms and ammunition has been indicted.

Steven Gagnon, 55, was indicted in U.S. District Court for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was reportedly arrested after allegedly selling a weapon and discussing the sale of other weapons to a confidential informant.

According to federal court documents, Gagnon allegedly sold the informant a shotgun, ammunition and accessories for $600. During the transaction, federal prosecutors said Gagnon talked about the sale of other firearms and ammunition, which were subsequently seized by law enforcement during the execution of a search warrant.

The weapons seized included a model 770, .300 caliber rifle; a model FNAR, .308 rifle; a model 20, .22 caliber rifle; and model M70A, 9mm handgun. The FNAR was listed in the complaint as an AR-10 military style rifle which had 10 boxes of ammunition, 3 high capacity magazines and 1 10-round magazine which were all loaded.

Police also recovered more than 36 multiple boxes of various ammunition and various reloading equipment.

Gagnon was convicted of a felony offense in December 2015 in Allen Superior Court and was prohibited of owning or possession firearms.

“My office will continue to aggressively prosecute violations of federal firearms laws,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch. “Felons cannot possess firearms. This law is simple and straightforward. When felons do possess firearms, they will be prosecuted to fullest extent permitted by law.”