Disney on Ice stars hold special meet and greet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A special meet and greet was held on opening night of ‘Disney on Ice: Reach for the Stars’ at Memorial Coliseum Thursday night.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and their friends hosted a group of patients from Lutheran Children’s Hospital and their families.

The kids got to meet their favorite Disney stars before they took the ice for their opening night performance.

The group included 100 children from several Lutheran clinics.

‘Disney on Ice: Reach for the Stars’ will be at Memorial Coliseum now through March 4.