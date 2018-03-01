DeKalb’s Brown honored as one of state’s best

Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass girls basketball players have earned IBCA/Subway “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2017-18, it was announced Wednesday (Feb. 28).
        For the fourth year, the IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
        The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.
        In addition, 86 more seniors and 86 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.
        Those voted to the 2018 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Senior girls’ team are: Angel Baker and Michaela White of Pike, Jenasae Bishop of East Chicago Central, Mackenzie Blazek of Whiteland, Leigha Brown of DeKalb, Nia Clark of Ben Davis, Amy Dilk and Tomi Taiwo of Carmel, Katlyn Gilbert of Heritage Christian, Cassidy Hardin of Center Grove, Emily Kiser of Noblesville, Keya Patton of Cathedral, Daijah Smith of Gary Lighthouse, Kayana Traylor of Martinsville and Kyra Whitaker of Greensburg.
Those voted to the 2018 IBCA/Subway Supreme 15 Underclass girls’ team are: Jorie Allen of Bedford North Lawrence, Shaila Beeler of Warren Central, Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden of Northwestern, Trinity Brady of Lawrence North, Sydney Freeman of Central Noble, Carissa Garcia of Fort Wayne Concordia, Rikki Harris of North Central, Lilly Hatton of North Harrison, Emma Nolan of Marquette Catholic, Maddie Nolan of Zionsville, Hannah Noveroske of Michigan City, Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern, Cameron Tabor of New Castle and Grace Waggoner of Vincennes Rivet.
        The IBCA/Subway All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana.
All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
        Subway Restaurants of Indiana once again is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA all-state teams. As part of the partnership, Subway will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention all-state recognition. Those items will be available to each recipient’s coach at the annual IBCA Clinic in April, allowing her coach to present the award to each player.
        The IBCA thanks Subway Restaurants for being a partner in this annual project.
        The complete 2018 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State and 2018 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State teams for girls basketball are listed below.
2018 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State
Supreme 15
                Angel Baker, Pike
                Jenasae Bishop, East Chicago Central
                Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland
                Leigha Brown, DeKalb
                Nia Clark, Ben Davis
                Amy Dilk, Carmel
                Katlyn Gilbert, Heritage Christian
                Cassidy Hardin, Center Grove
                Emily Kiser, Noblesville
                Keya Patton, Cathedral
                Daijah Smith, Gary Lighthouse
                Tomi Taiwo, Carmel
                Kayana Traylor, Martinsville
                Kyra Whitaker, Greensburg
                Michaela White, Pike
 
Large School All-State
                Cameron Cardenas, Beech Grove
                Taniece Chapman, Fort Wayne South
                Kelli Damman, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
                Sara Doi, Penn
                Jalaya Dowell, Castle
                Brooke McKinley, Northridge
                Chloe Mills, Castle
                Anna Newman, Evansville North
                Cali Nolot, North Harrison
                Samantha Olinger, Plainfield
                Ellen Ross, Fort Wayne Dwenger
                Logan Rowles, Norwell
                Ajah Stallings, North Central
                Asia Strong, South Bend Riley
                Abby Wahl, Heritage Hills
Small School All-State
                Bree Boles, Lapel
                Lucy Carrigan, Rising Sun
                Justene Charlesworth, LaCrosse
                Mikayla Cleary, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)
                Ally Davis, South Central (Elizabeth)
                Kendall Fisher, Tindley
                Maci Heimlich, North White
                Destyne Knight, Frankton
                Payton Moore, Tri
                Lilly Simon, Jac-Cen-Del
                Lillie Stein, South Putnam
                Rachel Stewart, Eastern (Pekin)
                Sydney Tucker, Frankton
                Skye Williams, Tindley
                Hannah Wolford, Providence
Honorable Mention
                Diamond Adams, South Bend Washington
                Fredrionna Adams, Evansville North
                Hanna Ault, Jay County
                McKenna Baker, Bethesda Christian
                Britney Ballard, Columbus East
                Brittany Barnard, Kokomo
                Hannah Barnes, Fort Wayne Snider
                Sarah Bohman, North Decatur
                Libby Bonner, Lafayette Central Catholic
                Jenna Borger, Columbus North
                Addison Brasher, Austin
                Taylor Burns, Twin Lakes
                Payton Cattorini, Owen Valley
                Tia Chambers, Penn
                Addie Collier, Danville
                Lexi Dellinger, South Adams
                Bre’Anna Douglas, Fort Wayne Northrop
                Niomi Dube, Fort Wayne Northrop
                Aryn Eash, LaVille
                Britney Epperson, Jeffersonville
                Hope Fancil, Lakeland Christian
                Savannah Feenstra, NorthWood
                Erika Foy, Mississinewa
                Addy Galarno, Columbus East
                Claire Geiser, Evansville Central
                Ari Gerdt, Valparaiso
                Katie Giller, Beech Grove
                Toni Grace, Fishers
                Abby Hackman, Trinity Lutheran
                Reeva Hammelman, North Knox
                Tori Harker, Lebanon
                Sadie Hill, Perry Meridian
                Hailey Holliday, Eastern (Greentown)
                Krisen Hunt, Elkhart Central
                Braxtyn Hurley, Richmond
                Danyelle Hutson, Madison-Grant
                Hannah Imel, Madison
                Avalee Jeffers, Clay City
                Rileigh Johnson, Huntington North
                Mikeba Jones, Fort Wayne South
                Mikia Keith, Pike
                Blaine Kelly, Alexandria
                Kayla Kirtley, Hamilton Heights
                Kathryn Knapke, Fort Wayne Luers
                Lexie Knear, South Central (Elizabeth)
                Courtney Krol, Chesterton
                Lauren Ladowski, Lake Central
                Katherine Lang, Delphi
                Kristen Lyons, Columbus East
                Sarah Mangan, Greenwood Christian
                Kamryn McCool, Franklin County
                McKenzie Messmore, Bedford North Lawrence
                Grace Michal, Tri-County
                Leah Moore, Greenwood
                Kennedy Musselman, Rochester
                Natalie Nickless, University
                Julia Pate, Castle
                Olivia Pearson, Logansport
                Sierra Peete, Elkhart Memorial
                Taylor Pepperworth, Terre Haute South
                Indira Peters, Plainfield
                Mariah Plunkett, John Glenn
                Audrey Reed, Sheridan
                Jordan Renn, South Central (Elizabeth)
                Taylor Rennirt, North Harrison
                Rachael Robards, Lake Central
                Baylee Rohlfing, Batesville
                Mya Scheidt, Crown Point
                Morgan Shreves, Westville
                Hannah Shrieves, Washington
                Rachel Shroyer, North Central (Farmersburg)
                Blake Smith, Carmel
                Lauren Smolen, Lake Central
                Olivia Sterba, Fort Wayne Dwenger
                Natalie Stuck, Whiteland
                Alexis Switzer, Portage
                Kelsy Taylor, New Albany
                Arielle Thatcher, Fort Wayne Northrop
                Meghan Urbanski, Mishawaka Marian
                Madi Wurster, South Adams
                Shamari Tyson, Fort Wayne South
                Arial Watts, Hammond
                Rose White, Greencastle
                Nola Wilson, Tindley
                Kiare Young, Princeton
                Erica Zook, Fairfield
 
2018 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State
Supreme 15
                Jorie Allen, Bedford North Lawrence
                Shaila Beeler, Warren Central
                Kendall Bostic, Northwestern
                Trinity Brady, Lawrence North
                Sydney Freeman, Central Noble
                Carissa Garcia, Fort Wayne Concordia
                Rikki Harris, North Central
                Lilly Hatton, North Harrison
                Madison Layden, Northwestern
                Emma Nolan, Marquette Catholic
                Maddie Nolan, Zionsville
                Hannah Noveroske, Michigan City
                Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern
                Cameron Tabor, New Castle
                Grace Waggoner, Vincennes Rivet
 
Large School All-State
                Savaya Brockington, North Central
                Ella Collier, Danville
                Cyndi Dodd, Warren Central
                Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville
                Kinnidy Garrard, Pike
                Sydney Graber, Homestead
                Amaya Hamilton, Hamilton Southeastern
                Tai-Yanna Jackson, East Chicago Central
                Juliana Kemper, Lawrenceburg
                Kiara Lewis, Lafayette Jeff
                Morgan Litwiller, Northridge
                Riley Ott, LaPorte
                Dash Shaw, Gary West
                Sylare Starks, Homestead
                K’Ja Talley, Warren Central
Small School All-State
                Jordyn Barga, Monroe Central
                Maya Chandler, Triton Central
                Cassidy Crawford, Tipton
                Karlee Feldman, Bremen
                Lilliann Frasure, North Judson
                Madison Jones, Western Boone
                Madeline Lawrence, Winchester
                Meleah Leatherman, Central Noble
                Makinzi Meurer, North Knox
                Tatum Neal, Clinton Prairie
                Sophia Nolan, Marquette Catholic
                Tenleigh Phelps, Triton Central
                Jacqlyn Rice, Paoli
                Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton
                Lindsey Syrek, University
Honorable Mention
                Gracie Adams, Lanesville
                Janicia Anderson, Michigan City
                Taylor Austin, Lake Station
                Ally Becki, Brownsburg
                Sahara Bee, Morgan Township
                Addy Blackwell, Bloomington South
                Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll
                Taylor Boruff, Northwestern
                Allison Bosse, Brownsburg
                Tayler Brewer, Crothersville
                Tionna Brown, Kokomo
                Taylor Browning, Rushville
                Sophie Bussard, Tippecanoe Valley
                Shelby Caldwell, Jay County
                Keaton Chastain, Paoli
                Tori Combs, Cloverdale
                Logan Cox, East Central
                Ariel Dale, Northfield
                Averi Davidson, North Central (Farmersburg)
                Mariah Day, Jac-Cen-Del
                Olivia Dowden, McCutcheon
                Dazia Drake, Owen Valley
                Aliyah Evans, Greensburg
                Makenna Fee, Seymour
                Emma Fisher, Benton Central
                Maddi Fulks, Bethesda Christian
                Hannah Graft, Winchester
                Kyrstin Green, Lafayette Jeff
                Megan Harlow, Whiteland
                Trinitee Harris, Elkhart Central
                Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland
                Jenessa Hasty, Oak Hill
                Mallory Hawkins, South Vermillion
                Hya Haywood, Evansville Central
                Alison Hein, Vincennes Lincoln
                Grace Hunter, Bellmont
                Brooke Jackson, Mt. Vernon (Posey)
                Tiara Jackson, East Chicago Central
                Sydney Jacobsen, Harrison (West Lafayette)
                Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran
                Ra’Shaya Kyle, Marion
                Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln
                Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central
                Samantha Matthews, Charlestown
                Jewel McCormick, Springs Valley
                Jasmine McWilliams, Carmel
                Leah Miller, Salem
                Karli Miller, Andrean
                Shelby Miller, Winchester
                Lettie Nice, Salem
                Haley Nichols, Avon
                Jessica Nunge, Castle
                Alaina Omonode, West Lafayette
                Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah
                Lydia Reimbold, Fort Wayne Luers
                Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis
                Delaney Richason, Zionsville
                Katey Richason, Zionsville
                Soffia Rieckers, Evansville Memorial
                Alyssa Robben, East Central
                Kira Robinson, Winchester
                Madalyn Robrock, Huntington North
                Alaina Rongos, Fort Wayne Canterbury
                Katie Sauer, Oregon-Davis
                Elise Scaggs, Mooresville
                Madison Schermerhorn, West Noble
                Michaela Schmidt, Highland
                Madeline Schumacher, North Judson
                Leah Seib, New Palestine
                Megan Sheridan, Zionsville
                Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen
                Addy Simpson, Crawford County
                Lindsey Simpson, Knox
                Jordyn Smith, Penn
                Keegan Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph
                Haley Swing, Homestead
                Timberlynn Thomas, South Bend Washington
                Ella Thompson, Center Grove
                Lexi Thompson, Lafayette Central Catholic
                Kelcie Thomson, Northfield
                Tia Tolbert, Vincennes Rivet
                Malea Toon, Bloomfield
                Jazmyn Turner, Marion
                Alana Vinson, Roncalli
                Taylor Westgate, Oak Hill
                Jaden Worthington, Oregon-Davis

 

