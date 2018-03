FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll senior Trent Taylor is staying close to home to continue his soccer career as he signed with Saint Francis on Thursday afternoon.

Taylor, who started all 38 games over the last two years for Carroll, has played defense and midfield.

As a senior he led CHS with 5 assists and added 1 goal.

He was the team’s “Mental Attitude” winners as a senior.