Bridal shop closes, leaves brides scrambling for gowns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dozens of brides are scrambling to save their weddings after a local bridal store announced it has closed. Eve Rosen, the owner of The Bride To Be, said she could not stay open after dozens of bad reviews surfaced on social media.

Now, countless brides are lining up for refunds.

“You have everyone coming in for refunds and nobody coming in and buying anything,” said Rosen. “At that point you can’t stay open.”

A group of customers waited outside in the rain for Rosen to open the doors, Thursday afternoon. Some said they waited two hours before she came to unlock it. Several customers asked for refunds, while others tried to figure out what to do to get their dresses.

Kathryn Porter bought a dress from The Bride To Be in November and expected to receive it four months later. She learned this week that dress would not be coming.

“I was sick to my stomach,” she said. “You don’t just have $2,300 to buy another dress.”

Rosen said she has worked in the wedding industry for 15 years. She and her father, James Rosen, took ownership of the Bride To Be about three years ago.

Newschannel 15 has been looking into complaints about the shop since December. Brides said their dresses were not arriving on time, shipping dates were pushed back and claimed Rosen cancelled multiple appointments.

Newschannel 15 has since learned that several designers discontinued their contract with the store due to lack of payment. Still, Rosen was selling dresses from those designers. She said she did run into some finical trouble recently, but insists she chose to part ways with her top-selling designer, Stella York.

“She literally pulled a dress off of this rack and said, ‘why don’t you try this one on next?’ knowing that designer said no more,” said Porter, who purchased a gown from a designer affiliated with Stella York.

Rosen said she has given more than $20 thousand in refunds to brides. She has also offered brides dresses off the rack and plans to liquidate inventory to help pay the customers back.

“Obviously I could have just put a closed sign on the door but I am here,” she said. “I’m doing everything I can to rectify the situation.”

“People feel lied to,” said Storey Waters, another customer. “And the dishonesty… I mean even to this point people don’t think that she’s truly admitting to the claims, really. There’s still excuses and no one is buying them anymore.”

Waters purchased a dress last August for her January wedding. After multiple calls to the shop during the month of December, she received the dress two weeks before her wedding. The Bride To Be contract indicates brides will receive gowns in a reasonable amount of time. Rosen said that would be at least two months in advance.

When Waters finally received the dress, it was not what she expected.

“The whole back was different, the buttons were missing, and it was the wrong color and it was dirty,” she said.

Waters said she felt she had to take the dress because she did not have time to wait for a new one. However, she suspected it may have been a floor sample dress that would have been tried on by multiple brides. She said she was offered a 50 percent discount and the alterations were paid for.

“People are saying you know, ‘brides are picky’ and ‘you’re not going to please everybody’ but when you pay this kind of money, you expect a quality product and customer service,” she said. “We didn’t get the product that we paid for and many people are questioning if we were sold used products and paid full price.”

Another bridal shop is stepping into help brides who are still in need of dresses. One Fine Day Bridal took over contracts for designer Stella York and Martina Liana. Dresses that have already been ordered can be rerouted to that store. If an order has not been placed yet, the bridal shop can place it.

The owner estimates there are anywhere between 80 and 100 customers who bought Stella York and Martina Liana dresses who will be in need of a dress.

“We’re going to be here for your needs, here for your desires,” said Parton. “But we also don’t want to rehash this bad situation. We want you to come in find a dress that you love and lets make a whole new memory that kind of erases this past bad memory.”

As for Porter, she did receive a refund but said erasing that memory will be difficult.

“I love my dress but I don’t even want it,” she said. “It was stolen from me and it’s not a good memory.”