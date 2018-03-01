5 more people face charges in tuition reimbursement scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Five more people are facing charges in connection with a tuition reimbursement scam allegedly conducted by former employees of a defense contractor with operations in Indiana.

The News-Sentinel reports that following the indictments returned Wednesday by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne there are now 20 people charged in the case.

Authorities say British defense giant BAE Systems, which has operations near Fort Wayne’s Baer Field, was told in 2016 that a group of employees had been signing up for courses but not following through with them. Instead, workers allegedly pocketed the money.

BAE has said that when it learned of the allegations it referred the matter to the appropriate authorities and has been supporting the investigation. The newspaper says about 45 workers have been fired.

Information from: The News-Sentinel