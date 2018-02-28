Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing Westfield woman

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing woman from Westfield, according to Indiana State Police.

73-year-old Nancy S. Gillett was last seen Monday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medial attention.

Westfield is located approximately 20 miles north of Indianapolis.

Gillett is described as 5 feet, 105 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a 2003 red Mitsubishi Eclipse with Indiana license plate 228LXY.

Anyone with information on Gillett is asked to call the Westfield Police Department at (317) 773-1282, or 911.