State police: Threat to Whitko Middle School ‘unsubstantiated’

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police found an alleged threat to a Whitley County middle school Wednesday morning was ultimately unsubstantiated.

Early Wednesday, the Whitko Community School Administration received an email with a perceived threat to Whitko Middle School. State Police troopers, Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies and South Whitley Police responded to the school in Larwill to investigate.

According to a police report, investigators determined the threat was baseless and there was no threat to the school.

No other details about the threat or a possible suspect were released. It’s not clear if anyone will face any discipline for the threat.

During the investigation, officers with the Indiana State Police, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, South Whitley Police Department, Pierceton Police Department, Columbia City Police Department, and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department all provided an increased police presence at all the Whitko Community Schools.

“The Indiana State Police want students and their parents to know that any and all real or perceived threats towards a school and or its students will be investigated with the utmost urgency,” state police said. “As a reminder, if you see something, say something.”