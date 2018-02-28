Police search for downtown liquor store robber

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find a man who held up a downtown liquor store Tuesday.

Officers were called just before 2 p.m. to the Belmont Beverage store at 929 S. Lafayette St. on a report of a strong-arm robbery there.

According to a police report, a clerk said a man came into the store and bought a pint of brandy. While the register was open, the man twice told the clerk, “Give me all the money in the till,” the report said.

The man then put his hand behind his back as if he had a weapon and said, “I don’t have to pull this on you. I’m desperate,” the clerk detailed. The suspect never showed a gun.

The clerk then stuffed cash from the register into a paper bag and handed it over to the man, who then left with the money and the alcohol, the report said.

The clerk told police that the man had come into the store earlier in the day and tried to buy a bottle of brandy with a $100 bill but the store could not break it, so he left and returned with change to make the purchase.

The suspect was described as a white man, wearing jeans, a dark-colored Affliction shirt and white shoes with a white bracelet.

Anyone with information leading to his identification is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).