North Manchester native is excited for ‘Survivor’ premiere

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE)- Survivor is preparing to enter it’s 36th season and Kellyn Bechtold is excited to be a part of it, exclaiming, “I love this show, I mean I’m a Survivor crazy fan, and to hear that I was going to get to be one of the 20 people to get to play this season, it was one of the best days of my life. Which may be cheesy to say but it really was.”

Kellyn also saw Survivor as a way to explore what’s possible when she listens to her gut, adding, “I had done a lot of living life how I should, what I should do, instead of what I really wanted to listen to myself and what I want to do. So applying to Survivor was this first step of me being like that would be so cool, if I put my mind to it what can I find. So the Survivor dream happening and coming true, it’s sorta like, what have I been holding myself back from.”

Survivor host and executive producer, Jeff Probst, was captivated by Kellyn’s desire to be on Survivor, while in the midst of a life transition. “Survivor is such a grueling thing to put yourself through, and she was at a point in her life that she was open to it, she wanted all that it had to offer her, and when you are that open, you usually get what you want.”

This season is called Ghost Island and will feature items centered around bad decisions from past contestants from the last 35 seasons, and see if current players can learn from those past mistakes.

As the show prepared to kick off Kellyn says she was nervous but also excited to get started, “That moment when, I was on the beach on the first day, it’s so overwhelming and so crazy to watch the show come to life before your eyes. There’s Jeff Probst, and there are cameras everywhere and you have your buff on, and you’re walking up to the mat. You haven’t spoken to these 19 strangers, It’s just crazy!”

Bechtold is a 31-year-old career counselor. While she now lives in the Denver area, Bechtold is from North Manchester, and attended Indiana University. She feels so lucky to have a lot of family, and a lot of friends in a great community, to support her on this journey.

You can hear more on what Jeff Probst has to say about Kellyn and this season in the video below.

Survivor: Ghost Island has a two hour premiere on February 28th, at 8 pm ET on WANE-TV.