Man awaits sentencing in 2016 slaying; body found in sewer

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of killing his estranged wife’s boyfriend in 2016 and hiding the body in a sewer.

The Elkhart Truth reports 42-year-old Scotty Irvin of Elkhart was convicted Monday of fatally shooting 41-year-old Mark Huber. Authorities say he wrapped the body in a tarp and hid it inside a sewer main at Kingsbury Fish and Wildlife Area in LaPorte County.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno made the decision in a written ruling following a bench trial last year. The judge says Irvin’s statement made to law enforcement had details that “only the person who committed the murder” could have known.

Irvin’s attorney suggested at trial that he falsely confessed. Irvin faces up to 65 years in prison when sentenced March 15.

Information from: The Elkhart Truth