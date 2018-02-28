Local liquor stores ready for Sunday sales

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A check-in with northeast Indiana liquor stores Wednesday, as Governor Eric Holcomb signed the Sunday sales bill into law, revealed their readiness to sell alcohol on Sundays.

NewsChannel 15 talked with people from Belmont Beverage, Cap n’ Cork, Gays Hops and Schnapps and S&V Liquors. All said all of their stores will be open on Sundays and were optimistic about the new law.

The same can be said for Decatur Package Liquors, a mom and pop liquor shop on U.S. 27.

“It’ll be a big change,” Decatur Package Owner Joel Massoth said. “I think we’re ready for it. Just to hear from the customers that they’re so excited about it makes me excited and that’s what we’re here to do, is to please the customer. It’s going to make them happy. it’s going to save some trips to Ohio.”

An argument liquor stores made in the long-running debate over Sunday sales was the ability to staff stores for another day of the week.

Massoth told NewsChannel 15 that his business already runs coolers and signage on Sundays. Electric bills wouldn’t spike much for the business.

“We’re pretty much set,” Massoth added. “My guys are always looking for more hours and I like working too. I think that’s going to be fine.”

Several of those from the chain liquor stores who talked with NewsChannel 15 Wednesday were taking a “wait and see” attitude with scheduling dependent on how Sunday business might go.