Indiana trooper saves man swept into culvert while kayaking

ROCKPORT, Ind. (AP) — A state trooper is being credited with rescuing a man who was swept into a culvert while kayaking in a flooded field in southern Indiana.

Trooper Kaitlyn Greene was patrolling in Spencer County on Tuesday when the kayaker’s wife waved her down. State police say the man was partially submerged and clinging to a metal culvert pipe after his kayak was swept underwater through the culvert.

Greene, a trained search and rescue diver, tried to place a life jacket on the man. She eventually secured the man with her throw bag rope and two motorists stopped to help. One held the rope and another held onto Greene while she pulled the man to safety.

Indiana State Police say the man was treated for cold water exposure.