Indiana county to turn former middle school into new jail

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — County officials in east central Indiana have agreed to buy and repurpose a former middle school for a new jail.

Delaware County officials say that the county will spend nearly $2.9 million to buy the former Wilson Middle School and its property. They estimate the cost of turning the building into a jail will be $37 million to $45 million.

The Star Press reports that the Delaware County Council approved a resolution to purchase the building during a meeting Tuesday. The commissioners are expected to begin looking for a company to build the jail next week.

County officials say the 500-bed jail is expected to be completed in two years.

The county’s current jail was built to settle a 1978 lawsuit filed by inmates over unconstitutional conditions.

Information from: The Star Press