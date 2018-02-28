Dwenger clinches Memorial Cup title in dramatic fashion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger’s game-winning goal with 40 seconds left in regulation by Louie Knipscheer led the Saints to a 4-3 win over Leo in the Memorial Cup title game on Wednesday night clinching the Saints’ first city cup championship.
Knipscheer, a freshman, had two goals on the night.
Senior Griffin Knipscheer gave Dwenger a 3-2 lead in the third with his lone goal of the evening, but Leo’s Matthew Clauser knotted the game at 3-3 with four minutes to go with his second goal of the evening.
Dwenger, who was the no. 1 seed in the tournament after clinching the Chin Trophy as the city’s regular season champ, saw Steven Vlot make 15 saves in goal.
Leo’s Kyler Bayes stopped 32 shots.