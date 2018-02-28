Dwenger clinches Memorial Cup title in dramatic fashion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger’s game-winning goal with 40 seconds left in regulation by Louie Knipscheer led the Saints to a 4-3 win over Leo in the Memorial Cup title game on Wednesday night clinching the Saints’ first city cup championship.

Knipscheer, a freshman, had two goals on the night.

Senior Griffin Knipscheer gave Dwenger a 3-2 lead in the third with his lone goal of the evening, but Leo’s Matthew Clauser knotted the game at 3-3 with four minutes to go with his second goal of the evening.

Dwenger, who was the no. 1 seed in the tournament after clinching the Chin Trophy as the city’s regular season champ, saw Steven Vlot make 15 saves in goal.

Leo’s Kyler Bayes stopped 32 shots.

The state tournament now begins this weekend.