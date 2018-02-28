DNR puts restrictions for motorboats on West Lakes, Indian Lakes

Related Coverage DNR restricts watercraft usage on West Lakes chain

NOBLE/LAGRANGE COUNTIES (WANE) Motorboat use on several northern Indiana lakes are being restricted until further notice. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources issued the emergency orders for West Lakes Chain and Indian Lakes Chain Wednesday afternoon.

The emergency orders come after heavy rainfall much of last week.

The following lakes are affected:

The West Lake Chain: Waldron, Steinbarger, Tamarack and Jones Lakes

The Indian Lakes Chain Witmer, Westler, Dallas, Hackenburg and Messick Lakes

Last May, the lake chains were severely flooded which prompted emergency orders and travel advisories.

Regardless of whether a “Boating Restrictions” order is enacted or not, Indiana Conservation Officers encourage property owners to report all damages that are attributed to the recent flooding event. Property owners can fill out a form online or call 317-238-1784.