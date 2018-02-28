Blackhawk, LCA, Carroll, East Noble, Homestead, South Side advance

HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian’s quest for a state title began with a bang Wednesday night as boys sectional play continued all across northeast Indiana and WANE-TV was there to bring you all six of the games played in the area.

Blackhawk defeated Bethany Christian in the 1A sectional at Hamilton 84-37 behind 16 points from Frank Davidson and 14 from Jalan Mull.

BCS will face Lakeland Christian Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m. as LCA eliminated Gary Merrell and Smith Academy in the program’s first-ever IHSAA tournament game 63-40.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SECTIONALS

4A AT HUNTINGTON NORTH

4A: HOMESTEAD 60 COLUMBIA CITY 41 (F)

4A: SOUTH SIDE 75 MUNCIE CENTRAL 73 (F)

4A AT EAST NOBLE

4A: CARROLL 66 NORTHROP 43 (F)

4A: BISHOP DWENGER 49 EAST NOBLE 59 (F)

1A AT HAMILTON

1A: BETHANY CHRISTIAN 37 BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 84 (F)

1A: SMITH ACADEMY 50 LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 63 (F)