Accident on Lima Road involving FWPD cruiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials are investigating a crash that happened just outside the city limits involving a Fort Wayne Police Department cruiser and another vehicle. The crash happened this morning in the southbound lanes of Lima Road, just north of Carroll Road, near the Byron Health Center. One person is in serious condition as a result of the accident. As of 7:45 Wednesday morning, one southbound lane of Lima remains closed. This has caused some traffic backups in the area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Check back for more updates to this story.

