2-car crash in Delaware County leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

GASTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a two-car crash in eastern Indiana has left two people dead and three others injured.

Deputy Coroner Rick Henry says 18-year-old Joshua Lowell Hartley of rural Gaston and 29-year-old Matthew Case were pronounced dead at the scene of the Tuesday crash.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s office says a car driven by Hartley was southbound on a rural road near Gaston when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by 68-year-old Benjamin Parsons.

Hartley’s car rolled over after the crash. Case was a front-seat passenger in that vehicle.

Another passenger in Hartley’s vehicle, 18-year-old Lydia J. Astrop, was in critical condition at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

The fourth passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Jacob Hartley, was reported in critical condition in IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Parsons was reported in serious condition at a Muncie hospital.