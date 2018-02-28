2 arrested after police pursuit near Garrett

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The driver of a vehicle who attempted to allude a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department deputy is facing multiple charges.

Around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said an officer tried to make a traffic stop on an SUV on County Road 327 at County Road 60 in Garrett for “several moving violations.”

Investigators said when the officer activated his emergency lights the SUV accelerated rapidly driving west on C.R. 60. Police said the driver, Yvonne R. Handshoe (age and address not provided) drove off the road and crashed through several fences.

A passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran off while the driver continued through a field. The passenger, Patrick J. Muneio (age and address not provided), was apprehended by police with the assistance of a law enforcement drone.

Handshoe, the driver of the fleeing vehicle, crashed through another fence in the 900 block of C.R. 60 and came to a stop. Police said Handshoe took off on foot but was quickly taken into custody by the pursuing deputy.

Handshoe has been initially charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and reckless driving.

Charges against Muneio are pending, according to police.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by an Avilla K-9 officer, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and their drone, and the Garrett Police Department.