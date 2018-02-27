TOTW: Westview Boys Basketball Team

TOPEKA, Ind. (WANE) – Westview knows the view is better from the top.

Westview closed out the regular season in convincing fashion over Concord as they finished the year 23-1 and we’re proud to honor the Warriors as the Optimum Performance Sports ‘Team of the Week.’

Their only loss this year came on the road in overtime against Fairfield. In their wins, the Warriors average margin of victory this year is 18 points.

They face Prairie Heights in the opening round of sectionals and a possible matchup with 23-0 LaVille looms on Friday night.