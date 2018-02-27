Restoration progressing on 1909 African-American church

WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. (AP) — Organizers hope by summer to have completed extensive restoration work on a church built more than a century ago to serve African-Americans who worked at a southern Indiana resort.

The town of West Baden Springs gave the First Baptist Church building to the Southeastern District Association of the Indiana Missionary Baptist State Convention in return for the promise that it would be restored and host church services again. The (Bedford) Times-Mail reports volunteers have been working every Wednesday and Friday on repair projects at the church that opened in 1909 for workers at the West Baden Springs Hotel.

Organizers say the restoration is estimated to cost $200,000 and the aim is for completion in time for the church district’s convention in June.