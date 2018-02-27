New biosolids contract saves city $1.5 million

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne City Council approved a contract negotiated by City Utilities that will save more than a million dollars. It’s a three-year deal for the operation of the Biosolids Handling Facility, located on the east side. The contract with Fox Contractors Inc. represents a savings of $492,250 per year, or nearly $1.5 million over the next three years.

The Biosolids Facility takes clean, treated sludge from the sewage treatment plant, leaves collected from neighborhoods, and grass clippings and other yard waste and turns them into nutrient-rich fertilizer. Farmers often purchase it to fertilize crops and it’s also provided for free to residents to use in lawns, gardens and landscaping. The facility also grinds up logs and tree branches to create mulch.

In 2017, the Indiana Water Environment Association (IWEA) honored Fort Wayne’s Biosolids Facility with an Award of Excellence for Residuals and Resource Recovery. The awarded recognized the facility as being environmentally safe and for providing residents with a product that recycles nutrients, improves soil conditions, and conserves natural resources.