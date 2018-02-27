Lutheran Children’s Hospital offering Safe Sitter classes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -– Lutheran Children’s Hospital is now enrolling participants for its first Safe Sitter classes.

Safe Sitter is an instructional program that teaches girls and boys how to handle emergencies when caring for young children. Classes incorporate basic first aid skills, CPR, how to change diapers, how to screen babysitting jobs to decide which ones to accept and which ones to decline and how and when to talk to a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

The classes are taught by Lutheran Children’s Hospital staff and prepare babysitters to confidently handle normal situations and crises. The training also dives into how to be safe with social media and obtaining resources online for appropriate children’s activities.

Registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and class size is limited. The cost for the class is $60, and it includes a Safe Sitter backpack / kit.

Classes run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the following dates at Lutheran Hospital:

April 3 – Kachmann Auditorium

June 5 – Special Function Rooms 1 & 2

July 12 – Special Function Rooms 1 & 2

Aug. 3 – Special Function Rooms 1 & 2

Dec. 27 – Special Function Rooms 1 & 2

A graduation ceremony for each session will be held. Graduates receive a completion card demonstrating that they know how to use their skills in situations they encounter.

Students must be 11 to 14 years old to participate. To register, contact Lisa Pearson, RN, at (260) 435-2699, option 3, or by email at lpearson@lhn.net. More details are available online at LutheranChildrensHosp.com/classes-for-kids.

SOURCE: Lutheran Health Network