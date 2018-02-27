Indiana receiving $8.1M in US grants for mine reclamation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The federal government says it will provide $8.1 million in grants to Indiana to reclaim abandoned coal mines.

The Interior Department’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement announced on Monday the Indiana grants are among more than $300 million in mine reclamation funding available to states and tribes in federal fiscal year 2018.

The agency says the money will be used to fix highwalls, stabilize land above underground mines and repair impaired waters, among other things.