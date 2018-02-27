Governor Holcomb to sign Sunday Sales bill Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Governor Eric Holcomb will sign a bill Wednesday afternoon to end the Prohibition era law which bans carryout alcohol sales on Sundays.

Last week, the Senate approved the House amendment, changing the sales to become immediate instead of taking effect on July 1. The repeal became popular with lawmakers this year after the proposal died several times in the legislature.

The governor has already stated he would sign it. Once he makes it law, Sunday sales should begin on Sunday, March 4.

The bill signing is invitation only, but it will be streamed on Holcomb’s Facebook page at 1:30 p.m.