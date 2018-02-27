FWCS in the middle of security camera overhaul

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools is nearly half way through a security camera overhaul. It comes at a time when everyone is looking for ways to protect our kids, but the district knows it will take a lot more than cameras.

Officals at FWCS said the new internet protocol, or IP, cameras will keep the buildings, and those inside, safer. But the cameras will be no good if people don’t know the security plan already in place.

South Side and Wayne High Schools will have the IP cameras in time for next school year, North Side will be next, and half the schools already have the new IP cameras. Within five years all the schools’ analog cameras will be replaced.

“They’re going to allow anyone off site to view live what’s happening in our buildings,” FWCS Board VP Steve Corona said. “The resolution of the cameras is better, and we’re going to have greater storage capacity. So, if there is something that is a concern to us we’ll be able to capture that and store it.”

The School Board approved the latest installments of the cameras at this week’s meeting where they took the time to ask FWCS Security Director Dottie Davis about the high school shooting in Florida, and the security plan already in place at the schools.

“If you go to our schools you’ll notice signage for all visitors to report to door one,” Davis told the Board. “We have worked very hard to get individuals who are reporting to our schools to know we are not going to let in through doors. They have to go through door one, and go into the office.”

A management system inside the office does a background check on the guest, and prints out a temporary I.D. Davis and the School Board are spending the next week reminding staff of the security plan.

“We’re constantly telling our students to not hold the door for anybody even if you think it’s impolite,” Davis said. “Don’t hold the door for them. Allow them to be buzzed in.”

The camera installation at South Side and Wayne will cost more than $311,000.