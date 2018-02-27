Freeman, Starks, Garcia named to Indiana Junior All-Star groups

Pat McKee - IBCA Published:
  Twenty-four players have been selected for the IndyStar Indiana girls Junior All-Stars for 2018.
    Players in the core group include Jorie Allen of Bedford North Lawrence, Shaila Beeler of Warren Central, Rikki Harris of North Central, Lilly Hatton of North Harrison, Maddie Nolan of Zionsville and Hannah Noveroske of Michigan City.
    The North group players are Sydney Freeman of Central Noble, Tai-Yanna Jackson of East Chicago Central, Morgan Litwiller of Northridge, Riley Ott of LaPorte and Emma and Sophia Nolan of Marquette Catholic.
The Central group players are Jordyn Barga of Monroe Central, Cyndi Dodd of Warren Central, Carissa Garcia of Fort Wayne Concordia, Amaya Hamilton of Hamilton Southeastern, Sylare Starks of Homestead and Cameron Tabor of New Castle.
    The South group players are Addy Blackwell of Bloomington South, Trinity Brady of Lawrence North, Savaya Brockington of North Central, Kinnidy Garrard of Pike, Makinzi Meurer of North Knox and Grace Waggoner of Vincennes Rivet.
    The coaches for the Junior All-Stars have not yet been announced.
    The Junior All-Stars will play two games against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 1 and June 2 at sites to be announced. The Junior All-Stars also will play one game against the Indiana All-Star senior girls on June 6, also at a site to be announced. All three games will be doubleheaders with the 2018 Indiana boys Junior All-Stars, who will be chosen during March.
    The players listed as core group players will play in all three games. The players listed as South group will join the Core group and play against the Kentucky Juniors in Kentucky (on June 1). The Central group and North group also will join the Core group and play one time each — either against Kentucky Juniors in Indiana (on June 2) or against the Indiana Seniors (on June 6). The night and opponent for the Central and North groups will be determined later.
    The Indiana senior All-Stars will play the Kentucky senior All-Stars on June 8 at a site in Kentucky that has not yet been announced. The Indiana senior All-Stars will play Kentucky’s seniors again on June 9 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
    The Junior All-Star team is determined by the 20-member Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-state panel in conjunction with its selection of the IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State Team. The selection process allows all IBCA-member head coaches to nominate players through the IBCA all-state process. Representatives from 16 regional areas from across the state, three district representatives from the three IHSAA districts (one each from District 1, District 2 and District 3) and the committee chair then meet to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.
The IBCA/Subway girls basketball Senior All-State and Underclass All-State teams for 2018 will be released later this week.
    A list of those chosen as 2018 girls Junior All-Stars follows.
2018 IndyStar Girls Junior All-Stars
CORE GROUP
    Name, Ht., Pos., High School, College Choice
    Jorie Allen, 6-1, F, Bedford North Lawrence, Indiana
    Shaila Beeler, 5-8, G, Warren Central, undecided
    Rikki Harris, 5-11, G, North Central, Ohio State
    Lilly Hatton, 6-1, F, North Harrison, undecided
    Maddie Nolan, 5-9, G, Zionsville, undecided
    Hannah Noveroske, 6-4, C, Michigan City, Xavier
 
NORTH GROUP
    Name, Ht., Pos., High School, College Choice
    Sydney Freeman, 5-7, G, Central Noble, Ball State
    Tai-Yanna Jackson, 6-6, C, East Chicago Central, undecided
    Morgan Litwiller, 5-11, F, Northridge, Eastern Illinois
    Emma Nolan, 6-1, F, Marquette Catholic, Saint Louis
    Sophia Nolan, 6-1, F, Marquette Catholic, Saint Louis
    Riley Ott, 5-6, G, LaPorte, undecided
CENTRAL GROUP
    Name, Ht., Pos., High School, College Choice
    Jordyn Barga, 6-0, F, Monroe Central, undecided
    Cyndi Dodd, 6-5, C, Warren Central, undecided
    Carissa Garcia, 5-7, G, Fort Wayne Concordia, Northern Kentucky
    Amaya Hamilton, 6-2, F, Hamilton Southeastern, undecided
    Sylare Starks, 5-8, G, Homestead, undecided
    Cameron Tabor, 5-9, G, New Castle, undecided
 
SOUTH GROUP
    Name, Ht., Pos., High School, College Choice
    Addy Blackwell, 5-4, G, Bloomington South, undecided
    Trinity Brady, 5-11, F, Lawrence North, undecided
    Savaya Brockington, 5-4, G, North Central, undecided
    Kinnidy Garrard, 6-0, F, Pike, undecided
    Makinzi Meurer, 5-5, G, North Knox, undecided
    Grace Waggoner, 6-0, G/F, Vincennes Rivet, undecided
    Head coach: TBA
    Assistant coaches: TBA

 

