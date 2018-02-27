Father and son arrested on drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A search warrant led to the arrest of a father and his son Monday.

Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department Gang Unit teamed up with the Emergency Services Team to execute a search warrant at 624 Kimberton Drive just before 9 p.m. Part of the incident included a traffic stop where police found two guns, one of which had been stolen.

They also found cocaine inside the suspects’ vehicle and home. Narcotics dealing paraphernalia and marijuana were also recovered from the home.

Carlos Ellis Sr., 39, was arrested and is charged with Dealing Cocaine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of Marijuana.

Carlos Ellis Jr., 19, was arrested for Carrying a Handgun Without a License and Possession of Cocaine.

Police said the investigation was a result of multiple complaints of gang and narcotics activity at the home.