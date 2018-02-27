Driver, 20, airlifted after rollover crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Kendallville man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital Monday morning after his sedan rolled several times in LaGrange County.

Police and medics were called Monday around 8:30 a.m. to an address at 2540 S. S.R. 3, 10 miles southeast of LaGrange, on a report of a rollover crash there. Crews arrived to find a silver Ford Taurus on its top off the roadway.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, 20-year-old Jaycob Sparkman of Kendallville was headed north on S.R. 3 in the Ford when he swerved to avoid high water in the roadway. The Ford left the roadway and began rolling several times before it eventually came to a rest on its top, the report said.

Sparkman was airlifted from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital with back pain and loss of feeling in his legs, the report said.