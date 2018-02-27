Domestic battery call leads to discovery of marijuana grow operation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A DeKalb man faces several felony charges after police found more than 30 marijuana plants inside his home.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the incident started with a domestic battery call. Officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of County Road 75 around 9:30 Monday night.

While talking to the homeowner, Brian Jordan, officers smelled marijuana coming from inside the house. They went in and found 31 individually potted marijuana plants. Nineteen other plants were also located in the same area.

Jordan is facing felony charges for Dealing Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish, or Salvia, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish, or Salvia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge for Possession of Paraphernalia.