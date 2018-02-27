Construction continues at VA hospital, expansion a “high priority”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Constructions on improvements at Fort Wayne’s VA Medical Center continued Tuesday after an expansion to the building became a high priority for U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

“Patients who come here will get state of the art medical care,” Dr. Jim Dougherty, Associate Chief of Staff for Acute Medicine Services said.

The fourth floor of the V-A hospital is being transformed. The construction zone will soon become home to 26 single patient rooms.

The fourth floor project is just one of several happening around the campus, which is undergoing a big modernization.

“You can definitely see major differences between the new and old parts of the hospital,” Project Engineer Brian Hauer explained. “We have a lot of construction going on here and it will greatly improve our ability to serve our veterans.”

There was an added excitement at the job site Tuesday, as the federal government brought attention to the campus.

“I think this shows the commitment of the national VA towards the care we can provide to our 40,000 within our area, so It’s very exciting to see,” Dougherty added.

Among the list of specific projects getting attention for the 2019 budget year was an expansion to the building, a construction of a west tower. The plans for the building have yet to be released.

Work on the basement, where medical tools will be sterilized is also on the list.

The hospital will continue treating veterans, even as the work continues.

The fourth floor project should be complete by early 2019.