FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia football standout Marcus Morrow is making his way to Anderson University after signing with the Ravens on Tuesday.

A running back, Morrow led the Cadets with 1,339 rushing yards as a senior with 14 rushing TDs. He also caught 17 passes for 171 yards and a score.

He helped Concordia win the 3A state title as a junior.