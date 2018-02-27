Fort Wayne businessman buys $500K Ford GT

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) An area businessman took possession of a $500,000 supercar Tuesday, delivered in an enclosed trailer.

Leon Habegger received his 2018 Ford GT on Tuesday. The exclusive sports car was delivered by a Ford Concierge to Tom Kelley Ford in Decatur.

The 2018 Ford GT features a 3.5-liter Twin-Turbo V6 engine that delivers 647 horsepower, capable of powering the ultra-light car from 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 217 mph. Habegger’s is cherry red, with white racing stripes down the middle and the No. 1 on the hood.

Ford sold only 250 of the 2018 GTs, and held an exclusive application process for prospective buyers. First, an online application was offered which allowed Ford to find buyers who planned to care, keep and drive the car. Ford gave preferential treatment to buyers who owned Ford vehicles already and who planned to drive it.

Those who were chosen to be able to buy the $500,000 were required to sign a legal document that prevents them from selling the vehicle within a certain amount of time to prevent them from “flipping” the supercar for a quick profit.

A Berne native, Habegger founded LH Industries, a manufacturer of stamping dies and industrial control systems based in Fort Wayne.