2/27 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Warren Central (10) 25-0 306 1

2. S. Bend Riley (3) 22-0 284 2

3. New Albany (3) 21-1 268 3

4. Floyd Central 22-1 226 4

5. Bloomington South 23-2 191 5

6. Jeffersonville 20-3 137 6

7. Zionsville 19-3 126 7

8. Indpls Ben Davis 19-5 125 8

9. Indpls Cathedral 19-3 110 9

10. Carmel 15-7 40 NR

Others receiving votes:

E. Noble 29. Carroll (Allen) 27. Brownsburg 19. Lawrence North 13. McCutcheon 13. Chesterton 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. New Castle (15) 22-2 316 1

2. Indianapolis Attucks 17-4 258 2

3. Ev. Bosse 19-4 248 3

4. Culver Academy (1) 16-6 210 4

5. Evansville Memorial 19-4 144 7

6. Mishawaka Marian 19-3 135 T9

7. Danville 19-4 123 6

8. Silver Creek 17-4 106 8

9. W. Lafayette 18-4 98 NR

10. Tri-West 19-4 81 5

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Brebeuf 57. Princeton 48. Heritage Hills 35. Fairfield 27. Marion 19. Hammond 9. Vincennes 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Covington (8) 21-1 288 1

2. Westview (3) 22-1 284 2

3. LaVille (4) 23-0 247 3

4. Frankton 20-3 230 4

5. Henryville (1) 20-3 175 6

6. Oak Hill 19-5 143 8

7. Paoli 21-2 110 5

8. Tipton 16-4 105 9

(tie) Linton-Stockton 20-4 105 7

10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 21-2 88 10

Others receiving votes:

Forest Park 60. Indpls Howe 44. Clinton Prairie 24. Indpls Arlington 9. Clarksville 8.

Class A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (14) 21-1 316 1

2. University (2) 19-2 273 2

3. Southwood 19-3 242 3

4. Morristown 21-2 215 4

5. Barr-Reeve 19-4 189 6

6. Tindley 16-7 182 7

7. Gary 21st Century 17-6 124 5

8. Hauser 16-6 111 9

9. Covenant Christian (Demotte) 20-2 83 8

10. Lafayette Catholic 14-9 75 NR

Others receiving votes:

Washington Twp. 50. Tri-County 19. Elkhart Christian 14. Wood Memorial 8. Springs Valley 7. Oldenburg 6. Christian Academy 6.

Advertisement