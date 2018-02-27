2/27 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (10) 25-0 306 1
2. S. Bend Riley (3) 22-0 284 2
3. New Albany (3) 21-1 268 3
4. Floyd Central 22-1 226 4
5. Bloomington South 23-2 191 5
6. Jeffersonville 20-3 137 6
7. Zionsville 19-3 126 7
8. Indpls Ben Davis 19-5 125 8
9. Indpls Cathedral 19-3 110 9
10. Carmel 15-7 40 NR
Others receiving votes:
E. Noble 29. Carroll (Allen) 27. Brownsburg 19. Lawrence North 13. McCutcheon 13. Chesterton 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. New Castle (15) 22-2 316 1
2. Indianapolis Attucks 17-4 258 2
3. Ev. Bosse 19-4 248 3
4. Culver Academy (1) 16-6 210 4
5. Evansville Memorial 19-4 144 7
6. Mishawaka Marian 19-3 135 T9
7. Danville 19-4 123 6
8. Silver Creek 17-4 106 8
9. W. Lafayette 18-4 98 NR
10. Tri-West 19-4 81 5
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Brebeuf 57. Princeton 48. Heritage Hills 35. Fairfield 27. Marion 19. Hammond 9. Vincennes 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Covington (8) 21-1 288 1
2. Westview (3) 22-1 284 2
3. LaVille (4) 23-0 247 3
4. Frankton 20-3 230 4
5. Henryville (1) 20-3 175 6
6. Oak Hill 19-5 143 8
7. Paoli 21-2 110 5
8. Tipton 16-4 105 9
(tie) Linton-Stockton 20-4 105 7
10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 21-2 88 10
Others receiving votes:
Forest Park 60. Indpls Howe 44. Clinton Prairie 24. Indpls Arlington 9. Clarksville 8.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (14) 21-1 316 1
2. University (2) 19-2 273 2
3. Southwood 19-3 242 3
4. Morristown 21-2 215 4
5. Barr-Reeve 19-4 189 6
6. Tindley 16-7 182 7
7. Gary 21st Century 17-6 124 5
8. Hauser 16-6 111 9
9. Covenant Christian (Demotte) 20-2 83 8
10. Lafayette Catholic 14-9 75 NR
Others receiving votes:
Washington Twp. 50. Tri-County 19. Elkhart Christian 14. Wood Memorial 8. Springs Valley 7. Oldenburg 6. Christian Academy 6.
