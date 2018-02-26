You can now send a text to register to vote in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced Monday that residents are now able to text “Indiana” to 2VOTE (28683) to register to vote. Standard messaging and data rates may apply.

A person just needs to text “Indiana” to 2VOTE (28683) and they will receive a link to the Indianavoters.com website. They need to then click the link and to be given the opportunity to register directly from their smartphone. To register to vote online, a voter must have a valid driver’s license or state identification card, be a citizen of the United States, be at least 18 years old on or before the next general election, have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days before the election and not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

Once an individual is registered to vote, Indianavoters.com can help the voter prepare to cast their ballot by previewing who is on their ballot. The site lists all candidates, the office they are running for and their political party. It also list public questions if they will appear on the voter’s ballot. In addition, voters can use the site to find their polling place, driving directions and voting hours.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to help Hoosiers register and vote,” said Secretary Lawson. “This is just another step in that direction. Millennials and young voters expect the flexibility to register from their phone and we are giving them one more way to do this.”

Voters who are not familiar with their current elected officials can use the Who Are My Elected Officials link on Indianavoters.com to view their current representation from president to school board.