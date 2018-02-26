Tickets on sale for Three Rivers Festival STAR Music Stage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Tickets for the STAR Music Stage at Three Rivers Festival are now on sale.

The concert will take place on Sunday, July 15 from 5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m..

The concert will feature the World Champion Voices of Unity Youth Choir, Addison Agen, Jordan Feliz, Tauren Wells, and Hawk Nelson.

You can get tickets online now at https://www.itickets.com/events/395478 or go to Windows Doors & More(1121 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825- Cash or Check only).

VIP tickets only available online.