Police search for sex offenders, attempted murder convict

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Allen County are searching for several convicted sex offenders and one man convicted of attempted murder, each accused of failing to register.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department on Monday said it was attempting to find six convicted sex offenders and one convicted violent offender on failure to register charges.

Those suspects are:

Marlin Edwards, convicted of Criminal Deviate Conduct

Mark Phillips, convicted of Child Molesting

Nikolus Morris, convicted of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

James Sabatino, convicted of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor with a Failure to Register warrant pending

Troy Austin, convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition with a victim under 13 out of Ohio

Diana Decker, convicted of Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree out of New York

James Heroy, convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder out of Tennessee

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these individuals is asked to call your local police department. In Fort Wayne and Allen County, that number is (260) 449-3000.