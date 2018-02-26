Leo senior is USF Pay it Forward scholarship finalist

LEO, Ind. (WANE) A Leo high school student is one of three finalists for the University of St. Francis Pay it Forward Scholarship.

Two incoming freshmen will each receive a scholarship for half tuition and one will get a scholarship for full tuition, renewable for four years.

When it comes to math, there’s very little Taylor Stahl can’t handle. That’s part of the reason she volunteers at an after-school peer tutoring session each week. The other reason? She simply likes to give back.

“I feel like you don’t have a lot of time, and so when you can give your time to someone else who might need it more than you do, it’s unbelievable what can happen,” said Taylor. “It can really help your community grow because there are so many people who need help and not very many who can give it, so when you can it’s an unbelievable experience.”

But helping fellow students solve tricky math problems is only part of what Taylor does to serve others. She was part of the Interact Club her freshman year.

“We even got items that people donated and put them in boxes and wrapped them up and sent them to Haiti so that the children there who are poor and don’t get Christmas presents could have a Christmas, which was something really special,” Taylor said.

And she makes it a point to help those with physical limitations.

“I was able to help a fellow student here to get into her walker and walk around the school and she actually she made a huge goal while we were walking around the school, which was really exciting.”

It’s also exciting, Taylor says, to see what a difference she can make simply by taking a moment to pay it forward.

“Paying it forward in some terms is taking money out of your pocket and handing it over. But I feel like that’s something that almost anybody can do. Almost anybody can donate a dollar. For me, paying it forward is really about your time and your efforts and seeing what you can do to make a change in your community.”