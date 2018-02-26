Komets add defenseman Lubin to roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Monday that defenseman Brandon Lubin has agreed to terms and been added to the Fort Wayne roster.

Lubin (LOU-bin), 26, made his pro debut last season appearing in one ECHL game with Utah. The Commerce Township, Michigan native also skated SPHL stints last season with Pensacola, Fayetteville and Evansville. Lubin has appeared in 37 SPHL games with Evansville this season scoring four goals and 10 points while accumulating 45 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Lubin logged three seasons of juniors play with Albert Lee and Amarillo of the NAHL from 2009-2012. Lubin skated a four-year collegiate career with American International College in the Atlantic Hockey Association of the NCAA from 2012-2016 and was named to the Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team in 2012-13.

Lubin is with the Komets on this week’s road trip and may see action when the Komets visit Wichita Tuesday at 8:05pm ET. The Komets will also travel to Kansas City to face the Mavericks Friday and Saturday at 8:05pm ET each night. Sunday the Komets cap the week with a 5:05pm ET faceoff at Quad City.

The next Komet home games are Saturday, March 10 at 7:30pm against the Cincinnati Cyclones and Sunday, March 11 when the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a 5pm faceoff.

