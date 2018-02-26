Jake Owen to perform at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Country music star Jake Owen will perform at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne this summer.

Owen will bring his “Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour 2018” to the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Thursday, Aug. 9. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” singer will be joined by Chris Janson and rising star Jordan Davis on the tour.

“I really do believe that life’s whatcha make it,” Owen said. “If you wake up feeling positive, there’s a pretty good chance that you’ll see things throughout the day in a positive light. I think concerts are like that: it’s what you make it. People show up to have a good time and the artists on stage feel that too. A lot of my songs over the years have pointed to that idea. The fact that we’re playing baseball parks on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights throughout the summer, when people are ready to get out, have a good time, and don’t have to work the next day, is really cool. And, I’m so pumped to have Chris Janson and Jordan Davis on the bill with me. It’s going to be an awesome tour. I’m fired up!”

To purchase tickets to Jake Owen’s “Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour 2018,” visit parkviewfield.com, call (260) 482-6400, or go to the Parkview Field Ticket Office.