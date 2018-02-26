Holcomb adds 7 counties to disaster areas from flooding

Indiana Gov. Holcomb surveys flood damage in Jefferson County from a helicopter on his way to Madison to meet with local officials and first responders. (Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb)

UTICA, Ind. (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared seven additional Indiana counties to be disaster areas from recent flooding after touring impacted areas along the Ohio River.

The declaration Monday added Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Jefferson, Spencer, Warrick and Benton counties to the 11 counties he named as disaster areas on Saturday.

The disaster declaration means the Indiana Department of Homeland Security can take necessary actions to provide expanded emergency services. The state must take such a step before request assistance from the federal government.

Holcomb on Monday toured flood damage in Clark, Jefferson and Dearborn counties. On Friday, he toured Elkhart and St. Joseph counties in northern Indiana.

Indiana Gov. Holcomb visited Dearborn County on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 to meet with local public safety and emergency response workers in the wake of recent flood damage. (Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb)

