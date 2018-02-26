Former Colts Pro Bowler Davis finds new home in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills got a head start on a major positional need before free agency begins by agreeing to terms with veteran cornerback Vontae Davis on a one-year contract.

The team announced the agreement on Monday night.

The 29-year-old Davis spent the past five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. A two-time Pro Bowler, Davis was released by the Colts in November after suffering a setback with a groin injury and electing to have surgery.

The Bills have a need at cornerback after their secondary excelled under first-year coach Sean McDermott in 2017. Former first-round pick Tre’Davious White is entrenched as the team’s top cornerback, but Buffalo’s next three corners on the depth chart from last season — E.J. Gaines, Leonard Johnson and Shareece Wright — are all set to hit free agency this spring.

Davis entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins before being traded to the Colts for a second-round pick in 2012. He has started 113 of 120 games, making 342 tackles, 97 passes defensed and 22 interceptions.

Shortly before the agreement was made official, Davis posted “(hash)BillsMafia” on his Twitter account.

Buffalo had one of the top secondaries in the league in 2017, led by White and safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

